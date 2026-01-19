🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

When you are faced with some upcoming constraints, focus on making the right choices, on doing the right thing….

Live with the hope that the choices you make now will lead you toward a better tomorrow. Fill your life with goodness by creating a good life for yourself.

You’ve been holding your thoughts and feelings inside to the point of feeling isolated. Release feelings of being responsible for everyone else and speak up by telling someone you trust how you feel.

Clear out the energy that isn’t yours so that you can step further into a creative space in which you are manifesting the experiences you want to have.

Clear the channel so that you can allow guidance and inspiration to enter. Get creative about the way you receive messages. Do not be afraid to think things through in new ways.

Finding new solutions that work requires shedding old ways of thinking. Relax into this and know that everything is going to be ok. Shed your worries and speak the truth.

Release what in life is untrue for you and lean into what you know to be correct. Do not seduce yourself with illusions. A divine gift of awakening is coming in for you which will create a space for you to become a divine messenger of the truth through what you are being shown and told.

Open up your channels by releasing old energies. Lean into new energies, messages, thoughts, and solutions. This will help you to create a life of abundance and balance in the material, one in which you are not harboring old feelings attached to rejection, abandonment, and lack but are instead focused upon the creation of your ultimate emotional fulfillment.

Clarity is going to come in to you from spirit to show you the next steps, to turn you into a magnet for your passions. You will feel inspired by truth, clarity, and wisdom. This new energy is going to allow you to release the grief of a broken heart once and for all.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

New Order - Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction Mix)

Spandau Ballet - True

Meditation

Receive Clarity and Guidance

Numerology

355 - Right Choices: Doing the Right Thing

6113 - Living With Hope: Choices For A Better Tomorrow

6743 - Fill Your Life With Goodness: Create A Good Life For Yourself

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Beck - Lost Cause

Bruce Springsteen - Secret Garden

Delirium - Silence

Madonna - Like A Prayer

Nine Inch Nails - Starfuckers, Inc.

Nouvelle Vague - In A Manner Of Speaking

Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls

Robyn - Dancing On My Own

The Satellite Station - Simple Miracles

Vacation Manor - If Only For You Tonight (Midnight Version)

