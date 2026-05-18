Stress Is Caused By Being Here And Wanting To Be There
Channeled Messages 5-18-2026
Channeled Messages
Review your plans based on the knowledge and wisdom you have accrued and have faith in your life. Constraints will manifest that you will need to find ways around, but believe in every opportunity, even the ones that present as setbacks….
You will see that this provides you with an opportunity to teach and learn. You will bring greatness into your life as you gain insight and clarity. You have many features to sort to upgrade your status.
Expectations should not ever limit your desires. Do not give temptations a chance to overwhelm your well-being. Focus on overcoming procrastination by getting your focus fixed on what needs to happen next each step of the way.
And as you overcome this, be sure to celebrate every success, celebrating your achievements to cement your progress as you go. With positive thoughts, you will find better solutions to the problems at hand.
The more enlightenment you draw into your sphere, the more abundance will follow. As you focus on your wellness, the wheel of life begins to turn in your favor.
Create space for messages to come in from the divine which will guide you toward healing, clarity, and happiness. You need to embrace a change in perspective before you will know which energies should stay with you into the next phase of your life, which energies should be retired, and which should be resurrected.
You have been holding on too tightly to an old burden that needs to be released in order for you to create a new beginning in the material with others who share your vision.
Resist the urge to pop off at people who are trying your patience. You will see that harnessing your inner strength in the face of those challenge brings in a much better outcome.
Your Personal Reading
The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.
A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.
I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.
Your reading is waiting.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Johnny Nash - I Can See Clearly Now
Meditation
Get Things Done
Numerology
343 - Knowledge and Wisdom: Have Faith in Your Life
2118 - Believe in Every Opportunity: Teach and Learn
3686 - Gaining Insight And Clarity: Greatness into Your Life
6115 - Meaningful Realities: Overcoming Procrastination
6833 - Celebrating Success: Celebrating Your Achievements
7611 - Positive Thoughts: Finding Better Solutions
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
Cybotron - Clear (Detroit Style Mix)
DMX - X Gon’ Give It To Ya
Fischerspooner - Emerge
Fluke - Switch/Twitch
Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is
Men Without Hats - The Safety Dance
The Prodigy - Firestarter
Sufjan Stevens - Romulus
Talk Talk - It’s My Life
When In Rome - The Promise
The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.
I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.
Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.