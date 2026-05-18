Channeled Messages

Review your plans based on the knowledge and wisdom you have accrued and have faith in your life. Constraints will manifest that you will need to find ways around, but believe in every opportunity, even the ones that present as setbacks….

You will see that this provides you with an opportunity to teach and learn. You will bring greatness into your life as you gain insight and clarity. You have many features to sort to upgrade your status.

Expectations should not ever limit your desires. Do not give temptations a chance to overwhelm your well-being. Focus on overcoming procrastination by getting your focus fixed on what needs to happen next each step of the way.

And as you overcome this, be sure to celebrate every success, celebrating your achievements to cement your progress as you go. With positive thoughts, you will find better solutions to the problems at hand.

The more enlightenment you draw into your sphere, the more abundance will follow. As you focus on your wellness, the wheel of life begins to turn in your favor.

Create space for messages to come in from the divine which will guide you toward healing, clarity, and happiness. You need to embrace a change in perspective before you will know which energies should stay with you into the next phase of your life, which energies should be retired, and which should be resurrected.

You have been holding on too tightly to an old burden that needs to be released in order for you to create a new beginning in the material with others who share your vision.

Resist the urge to pop off at people who are trying your patience. You will see that harnessing your inner strength in the face of those challenge brings in a much better outcome.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Johnny Nash - I Can See Clearly Now

Meditation

Get Things Done

Numerology

343 - Knowledge and Wisdom: Have Faith in Your Life

2118 - Believe in Every Opportunity: Teach and Learn

3686 - Gaining Insight And Clarity: Greatness into Your Life

6115 - Meaningful Realities: Overcoming Procrastination

6833 - Celebrating Success: Celebrating Your Achievements

7611 - Positive Thoughts: Finding Better Solutions

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Cybotron - Clear (Detroit Style Mix)

DMX - X Gon’ Give It To Ya

Fischerspooner - Emerge

Fluke - Switch/Twitch

Foreigner - I Want To Know What Love Is

Men Without Hats - The Safety Dance

The Prodigy - Firestarter

Sufjan Stevens - Romulus

Talk Talk - It’s My Life

When In Rome - The Promise

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now