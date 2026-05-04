Speak Life Into Anything You Desire
Channeled Messages 5-4-2026
Channeled Messages
Take the initiative when it comes to working hard. You will see that you are able to complete most tasks and this will lead to great achievement. Coming from a place of love, find out more about your family’s history and culture….
This will help you to understand your family better as you go about healing ancestral and generational wounds. Have follow through when it comes to this, prioritizing finishing what you start.
Come from a place of gratitude, and as you learn more, surrender to the divine. Doing the same familiar things over and over has led to stagnation, not healing, so you are being advised to try something new in order to achieve a win-win outcome.
You have felt like you’ve been juggling too many commitments lately. Something has to give as you close out this cycle before hitting a period of burn out. Allowing the cycle to end transforms this energy.
As something else ends, it leaves room for new energy to enter - in this case, in the form of abundance being attracted into your sphere. Following your heart and your inspiration will lead you into a new material beginning in which you are planting the seeds for new blessings to come in.
You have been bored or disappointed with the way your blessings have come in thus far and it’s making you feel a bit soured on the subject. When you clear out this energy, you will see the blessings here that are really meant for you and you will be able to live and grow.
Your Personal Reading
The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.
A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.
I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.
Your reading is waiting.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Chicago - Saturday In The Park
Meditation
Recall Your Essence
Numerology
44 - Hard Work: You Can Complete the Most Difficult Tasks
221 - Be A Hard Worker: Great Achiever
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
Bush - Everything Zen
Earth, Wind, and Fire - The Reasons
The Emotions - Best of My Love
Fleetwood Mac - Dreams
Johnny Depp - Sweet Emotion
Loggins and Messina - Danny’s Song
Medusa, Innellea, and Genesi - Edge of the World
Prince and the New Power Generation - Do Me, Baby
Sade - Keep Looking
Sheila E. - The Glamorous Life
Special thanks to risteeka.
The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.
I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.
Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.