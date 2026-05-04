Channeled Messages

Take the initiative when it comes to working hard. You will see that you are able to complete most tasks and this will lead to great achievement. Coming from a place of love, find out more about your family’s history and culture….

This will help you to understand your family better as you go about healing ancestral and generational wounds. Have follow through when it comes to this, prioritizing finishing what you start.

Come from a place of gratitude, and as you learn more, surrender to the divine. Doing the same familiar things over and over has led to stagnation, not healing, so you are being advised to try something new in order to achieve a win-win outcome.

You have felt like you’ve been juggling too many commitments lately. Something has to give as you close out this cycle before hitting a period of burn out. Allowing the cycle to end transforms this energy.

As something else ends, it leaves room for new energy to enter - in this case, in the form of abundance being attracted into your sphere. Following your heart and your inspiration will lead you into a new material beginning in which you are planting the seeds for new blessings to come in.

You have been bored or disappointed with the way your blessings have come in thus far and it’s making you feel a bit soured on the subject. When you clear out this energy, you will see the blessings here that are really meant for you and you will be able to live and grow.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Chicago - Saturday In The Park

Meditation

Recall Your Essence

Numerology

44 - Hard Work: You Can Complete the Most Difficult Tasks

221 - Be A Hard Worker: Great Achiever

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Bush - Everything Zen

Earth, Wind, and Fire - The Reasons

The Emotions - Best of My Love

Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

Johnny Depp - Sweet Emotion

Loggins and Messina - Danny’s Song

Medusa, Innellea, and Genesi - Edge of the World

Prince and the New Power Generation - Do Me, Baby

Sade - Keep Looking

Sheila E. - The Glamorous Life

Special thanks to risteeka.

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now