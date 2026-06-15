Channeled Messages

When a disruption to your plans comes in, trust your intuition and err on the side of showing love and kindness. This will be a symbol of your readiness to take the initiative….

A great future is lining up for you, one in which you will soon find success. When changes come in, embrace them with positivity and believe in yourself - there is an energy here that feels like something has gone uncompleted or might be resurfacing.

You are being guided to move into a state of forgiveness, to let go of any anger or blame, and to know that you have been blessed. With practice, you are going to be able to take action on shoring up your skills and you will be able to accomplish everything you are setting out to do.

You have been making wishes and your guides want you to know that your prayers have been answered. You are being guided to expect the very best as a soulmate enters or reenters your life.

Taking inventory of what you have versus what you need, what you value versus what needs to be released, will bring you into a new passionate beginning in which you can take action on your clarity, transform your experience, and find victory and recognition.

Letting go of judgement will be wise. There is an energy here that no longer serves you, one that holding onto will only serve to hurt you. Go inward, develop a strong meditative practice, and see what messages come in for you from guidance - this is going to help you to alleviate any confusion you have been carrying and will usher you into making good solid choices for yourself.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

No Doubt - Ex-Girlfriend

Meditation

Opening To Love

Numerology

724 - Love and Kindness: Trust Your Intuition

1221 - A Symbol Of Initiatives

1647 - Great Future Is Lining Up: You’ll Soon Find Success

2215 - Embrace Change Positively

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The Animals - House of the Rising Sun

AWOLNATION - Jailbreak

The Beatles - Yesterday

Bruce Springsteen - Secret Garden

Eurythmics - Here Comes The Rain Again

Jefferson Airplane - White Rabbit

Jewel - You Were Meant For Me

The Shins - New Slang

Toad The Wet Sprocket - Walk On The Ocean

U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now