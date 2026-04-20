Channeled Messages

You reach a breakthrough when you show honesty and set priorities accordingly, exercising your personal freedom. You are being guided to receive holistic healing, to get back in touch with yourself, and to focus on living your best life and being great….

Working too hard is causing you to lose the entire day on tasks that do not need to be done in this way, so regroup and refocus on working smarter, not harder.

Cultivating patience and planning your time better will help you to weather a storm that could have ended up in a display of reckless behavior. Humility will lead to some hidden tears that have been bottled up inside for too long.

Simplicity, sincerity, and honesty result in a big emotional breakthrough. Once this energy is released, miracles begin to flow to you in the form of prosperity, success, and good fortune.

On your travels, you will come across an animal who will be like spirit kin to you. Pay attention and note the spiritual meaning of this animal. You are being guided to use your intuition to create a strategy that will help you to broaden your horizons and go on an adventure.

When you do this, you are going to connect with your soul tribe and form a lasting, stable commitment with someone either connected to this group or someone from your past or a past life. When this happens, you will release the pain of some deceit you suffered that you have been carrying with you in the form of a great disappointment.

Following your passions to take this adventure leads to your being able to release a feeling of betrayal you have been carrying with you once and for all. The people in your soul tribe are loyal and solid and will be there for you. You will develop a strong bond with them.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Robert Palmer - Simply Irresistible

Meditation

One Month Patterning

Numerology

247 - Show Honesty: Set Priorities

1474 - Get In Touch With Yourself: Live Your Best Life And Be Great

4652 - Work Smart: Working Hard Does Not Get You To Save The Day But To Use It Up

6511 - Exercise Personal Freedom

7351 - Receive Holistic Healing: Divine Power Is Upon You

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

A-ha - Take On Me

Daughter - Candles

David Maxim Micic - Nostalgia

Death Cab For Cutie - Soul Meets Body

Halsey - Haunting

I Monster - Daydream In Blue

Massive Attack - Dissolved Girl

Phantogram - Black Out Days

The Shins - New Slang

Thrice - Vesper Light

Your Personal Roadmap Through Life’s Biggest Questions

Stop second-guessing yourself. Get crystal clear guidance on the decisions keeping you up at night, whether it’s love, career, or that crossroads you can’t navigate alone.

Real answers. Total clarity.

Book your personal reading and finally move forward with confidence.

Book a Personal Reading