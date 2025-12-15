🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

There are signs that you are on the right path toward growth….

Embrace and celebrate the beginning of success in your life. You have reached and surpassed a major milestone and rewards are coming in. You keep trying to please everyone but you realize you can’t.

You are being called to speak up, to say whatever needs to be said, regardless of who might oppose you for what you’re saying or how you’re saying it. You’ve been waiting at the precipice for too long, watching what you want from a distance and holding yourself back.

You are being guided to take action, to step out of your comfort zone and push things forward. Follow your dreams. Take a breath and beware of contracts. All deals you make require for you to read the fine print.

Don’t get into marriage or a relationship out of pressure. Instead, ensure you settle down with your better half. You will know who this is because they will bring balance into your life.

They will feel like your guardian angel. They will be bold and make the first move toward you. They will make their feelings known to you boldly and unequivocally, without hesitation.

There will be no emotional confusion in their energy field - they will want you, they will make it known, and they will act upon it. In all of the ways that you do the same, they will reciprocate as a full partner who is all in: They will show up for you, stand up for you, be loyal, have your back, support you, defend you, and put in the effort.

If this does not describe your person, that’s not your person. If it’s not passionate ride-or-die energy that you’re getting from this person, it’s the incorrect energy.

Don’t worry about any financial constraints. Be diligent and get into alignment and prosperity will follow. There is a shift in fortune that comes in to balance out karma and to release you from any energy that has made you convince yourself that you have been stuck or trapped.

With hard work, you will be able to juggled everything you need to - there is no need to worry about stepping into another chapter. You are being guided to make a choice that will enable you to move toward your passions, to be active in the pursuit of what inspires you.

But this is going to require you to change your perceptions regarding what commitment really means - and this is a realization that will come in for you like a lightning bolt, changing the way you look at this, and leading you to take definitive action on course correction.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Beatles - Lovely Rita

Concrete Blonde - Everybody Knows

The Streets - Let’s Push Things Forward

Meditation

Meet Your Soulmate Meditation

Numerology

1083 - Celebrate Success: Embrace The Beginning Of Success In Your Life

3634 - Signs You Are on the Right Path

6225 - Power Lies In Your Hands: True Love and Material Possession Explained

Shufflemancy

Butthole Surfers - Pepper

José González - Heartbeats

Madonna - The Power of Goodbye

Nick Drake - Which Will

Nine Inch Nails - Infiltrator

Puscifer - The Humbling River

Radical Face - Welcome Home, Son

Radiohead - Optimistic

The Rolling Stones - Mother’s Little Helper

Thom Yorke - Black Swan

