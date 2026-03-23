Channeled Messages

You are looking toward a new phase, looking for your true mission. Positive thinking, divine timing, love, and light will lead you to discovering your purpose and awakening to your true self. Focus on effective use of your talents and leaning into what is meaningful to you….

Through divine care, meditation, and protection, you will shift your perspective, opening your eyes to a better view. When it comes to your hobbies and priorities, relaxing your mind will help you to overcome procrastination and enter your flow state.

You have camouflaged yourself as a beginner in order to learn more about a practice you already know a lot about. You are looking for other ways to do things and ways to bolster the talents you already have.

You are trying to look at this fresh from a new set of eyes to see if there are better ways of doing this or maybe to acquire tricks and tips you may have missed along the way.

Focus on acknowledging the messages you are receiving in order to build new stable connections. New connections are coming into your life that will help you not to feel so abandoned or rejected anymore.

You will have to focus on some difficult decisions and you will be responsible for making some hard choices coming up, but trust in the process and trust in the universe.

There is someone in your life who you feel like you cannot trust to be responsible with your heart. This has all been designed to allow you the opportunity to clean house by releasing any emotional baggage you might still be carrying or by releasing anyone who allows their emotional baggage to keep them from connecting fully with others.

You cannot get emotional stability or reassurances of care from anyone who is, themselves, emotionally unstable. Your guides do not want someone like this having access to you to start to chip away at your own self-esteem, so be careful to set boundaries with people who do not carry a positive energetic frequency or are a frequency mismatch to your own energy.

You have grown disappointed that you have come to a place in which you are needing to strategize how to protect yourself emotionally. You are bored with what has been going on around you and you feel like enough is enough, so you are starting to search for the hidden blessings here so that you can focus on that instead and rebalance your life.

Once you uncover the hidden blessings, you will be in a better place mentally and emotionally to focus on manifesting the life you really want instead of holding on to a version of your life which has grown stale, boring, and disappointing. You don’t deserve that and you don’t want that, so why accept it? Create the life you want to experience instead.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Dresden Dolls - Coin Operated Boy

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult - The Velvet Edge

Meditation

Manifesting Your Dream Life

Numerology

1119 - Looking To New Phase: Positive Thinking

3111 - Discover Your Purpose: Find Your True Mission

3311 - Divine Timing, Love, and Light: Awakening to Your True Self

4119 - Divine Care And Protection

5332 - Effective Use Of Talents

5411 - Power In Meditation: Opening Your Eyes to a Better View

6115 - Meaningful Realities: Overcoming Procrastination

7941 - Relax Your Mind: The Field of Hobbies and Priorities

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

America - Ventura Highway

Beck - True Love Will Find You In The End

The Cure - Lovesong

Peter Schilling - Major Tom (Coming Home)

Radiohead - Lotus Flower

Roni Size and Reprazent - Railing

The Smiths - Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want

Stateless - Bloodstream

Tangerine Dream - White Eagle

Wax Tailor - Seize The Day

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