TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

You are being guided to focus on the important things in life by finding your life path and letting go of anything else that gets in the way of moving toward that.

Prosperity and the fullness of life enter your sphere as a result. As healing energy flows through you, your current dreams are connecting your consciousness with someone else - this is all coming together in an attempt to conjure future realities.

Leaning into grace and gratitude helps you to expand the blessings you already have by stripping away illusions that are keeping you locked into viewing life through incorrect lenses that keep you stuck.

When you open yourself up to focusing on your psychic development, new horizons unfold. From these vast vistas, you will begin to learn the truth of this realm and your place in it, what you came here to do.

You are planting seeds now to take action on this newfound sense of clarity that moves you through a portal into a future in which these old toxic energies cannot follow you or hold you back.

Taking action on your heart to ground something real in the material from a place of curiosity while focusing on learning how to do this from the mind of a beginner helps to bolster your position.

You will find ways to put an end to feelings of strife and grief so that you can take action on your passions and inspiration. You will be releasing this old energy that is holding you back so that you can follow your muse and reconnect with your purpose.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Beatles - Come Together

Elton John - I’m Still Standing

Röyksopp - What Else Is There

Meditation

Pierce The Illusion: See Through Reality

Numerology

13 - Time For Positive Changes

65 - A Sign Of Transformations

2953 - Find Your Life Path: Focus On Important Things In Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Alex Kehm - It’s Long Gone

Alex Kehm - Sorry

Billie Eilish - When The Party’s Over

Emiliana Torrini - Birds

Lana Del Rey - Born To Die

Malcolm McLaren - About Her

Silent Island - Equator

Superintendent McCupcakes - Cardio

Torii Wolf - Colours

Wild Rivers - Kinda Feels Alright

Special thanks to Goddess Renell, Librarian of Celaeno, and risteeka.

