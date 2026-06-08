Never Apologize For Being Too Much. Too Passionate, Too Strange, Too Curious. Because No, You're Not Normal. And That's A Blessing.
Channeled Messages 6-8-2026
Channeled Messages
You are going through a rebirth in which you are learning how to trust and believe in yourself. You are experiencing a renewed sense of hope for better days ahead….
Focusing on positivity and happiness brings more of that same energy to you as you create a joyous life. Fully experiencing the moments of your life by remaining in the present helps you to unlock information that was hidden from you up until now.
A new cycle comes in with a renewed promise of hope after you rest from the old cycle, finding peace in nature and reconnecting with spirit. You are drawing from the knowledge and wisdom of your inner child at this time, making peace with old energies that once kept your safe but are now no longer serving you.
These energies are bubbling up for healing and release. You are finding a new sense of synergy when it comes to alignment with the cycles of life. You are moving in the direction of living in harmony with these cycles instead of fighting against the tide or trying to conquer it. You are moving according to well defined patterns, making choice that support love, creativity, nurture, and fertility in your life.
At the end of this old cycle, karmic balance comes in and opens the door to a new beginning in the material, one in which you will be able to rapidly manifest everything that has been pent up inside your heart. You will find a new sense of flow and you will be able to take action on what you have discovered.
Your Personal Reading
The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.
A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.
I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.
Your reading is waiting.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Harry Belafonte - Jump In The Line
Meditation
Letting Go and Becoming The New You
Numerology
3118 - Trust and Believe in Yourself
5496 - Living Life With Hope: Hoping for Better Days Ahead
6131 - Positivity & Happiness: Creating a Joyous Life
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun
The Beatles - Revolution
Black Sabbath - Children of the Sea
Chad Lawson - The Color Of The Sky
Fugees - Ready Or Not
John Summit - Human
Jordan Hawkins - Crazy
Miguel - Sure Thing
Nothing More - Freefall
Sugarloaf - Green-Eyed Lady
The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.
I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.
Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.
“the privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are.”
carl jung
World’s a complicated place, until you learn how it should be navigated. For anyone misinterpreting someone’s identity in that role, just be unapologetically authentic because playing small for others not apart of your responsibility while alive and breathing this experience anyway. That who is noble, and yet mediocre badly reflects their decisions. So welcoming failure, even though success is free is like spitting in GOD face. A second we do not serve our optimal outcome will demand self reflection, operating from a place of scarcity influences disbelief. Negotiating our best self diminishes infinite possibilities. To be honest, fuck em all. That’s what they treat themselves like actually, reminding them just makes it easier.