The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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KombuchaKid's avatar
KombuchaKid
2h

“the privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are.”

carl jung

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rodneygee's avatar
rodneygee
2hEdited

World’s a complicated place, until you learn how it should be navigated. For anyone misinterpreting someone’s identity in that role, just be unapologetically authentic because playing small for others not apart of your responsibility while alive and breathing this experience anyway. That who is noble, and yet mediocre badly reflects their decisions. So welcoming failure, even though success is free is like spitting in GOD face. A second we do not serve our optimal outcome will demand self reflection, operating from a place of scarcity influences disbelief. Negotiating our best self diminishes infinite possibilities. To be honest, fuck em all. That’s what they treat themselves like actually, reminding them just makes it easier.

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