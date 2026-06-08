Channeled Messages

You are going through a rebirth in which you are learning how to trust and believe in yourself. You are experiencing a renewed sense of hope for better days ahead….

Focusing on positivity and happiness brings more of that same energy to you as you create a joyous life. Fully experiencing the moments of your life by remaining in the present helps you to unlock information that was hidden from you up until now.

A new cycle comes in with a renewed promise of hope after you rest from the old cycle, finding peace in nature and reconnecting with spirit. You are drawing from the knowledge and wisdom of your inner child at this time, making peace with old energies that once kept your safe but are now no longer serving you.

These energies are bubbling up for healing and release. You are finding a new sense of synergy when it comes to alignment with the cycles of life. You are moving in the direction of living in harmony with these cycles instead of fighting against the tide or trying to conquer it. You are moving according to well defined patterns, making choice that support love, creativity, nurture, and fertility in your life.

At the end of this old cycle, karmic balance comes in and opens the door to a new beginning in the material, one in which you will be able to rapidly manifest everything that has been pent up inside your heart. You will find a new sense of flow and you will be able to take action on what you have discovered.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Harry Belafonte - Jump In The Line

Meditation

Letting Go and Becoming The New You

Numerology

3118 - Trust and Believe in Yourself

5496 - Living Life With Hope: Hoping for Better Days Ahead

6131 - Positivity & Happiness: Creating a Joyous Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun

The Beatles - Revolution

Black Sabbath - Children of the Sea

Chad Lawson - The Color Of The Sky

Fugees - Ready Or Not

John Summit - Human

Jordan Hawkins - Crazy

Miguel - Sure Thing

Nothing More - Freefall

Sugarloaf - Green-Eyed Lady

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now