Channeled Messages

Delays and changes may come in as you navigate constraints in ways that foster diplomacy, harmony, and balance. This will give you the power to positively influence the situation.

You have a spiritual connection coming in with the promise of a great future. Stay rooted and grounded as your perspective shifts. As you handle these deviations to the plans you had previously made, you will feel an urge to hyperfixate on what has gone wrong.

Resist the urge and refocus on what you will do to ensure a positive outcome on common ground. With bravery and honesty, you will survive this by coming up with new solutions that lead to new beginnings.

Be devoted to loving and to allowing yourself to be loved. Open up your heart space and make every thought you think and every action you take a part of your manifestation process.

See beyond the current situation and know that you can create the life you want. You have been searching for many different ways to make something work with someone who feels like they run hot and cold, in and out of your life. You are feeling compelled to burn a bridge.

As you make a decision about your future you will find that you have clarity and wisdom to act upon and that you will finally be able to speak up about it now that you know how you think and feel. This leads to a victory as you close out a cycle. You are learning to let go of something that was never really yours so that you can go follow your heart.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

Gloria Estefan - The Words Get In The Way

Meditation

Acceptance and Letting Go

Numerology

22 - Diplomacy, Harmony, Balance, and Power

564 - Spiritual Connection: A Promised Future

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The Beatles - And I Love Her

Billie Holiday - Falling In Love Again

Bjork - Human Behaviour

Dillinja - Hard Noize

DJ Shadow - Urgent, Important, Please Read

Explosions In The Sky - Remember Me As A Time Of Day

Guns N’ Roses - Patience

Lindsey Stirling - Serenity Found

Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World

Sonic Youth - 100%

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