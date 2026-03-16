It's Great When Someone Remembers Every Detail About You. Not Because You Keep Reminding Them But Because They Pay Attention To You.
Channeled Messages 3-16-2026
Channeled Messages
Delays and changes may come in as you navigate constraints in ways that foster diplomacy, harmony, and balance. This will give you the power to positively influence the situation.
You have a spiritual connection coming in with the promise of a great future. Stay rooted and grounded as your perspective shifts. As you handle these deviations to the plans you had previously made, you will feel an urge to hyperfixate on what has gone wrong.
Resist the urge and refocus on what you will do to ensure a positive outcome on common ground. With bravery and honesty, you will survive this by coming up with new solutions that lead to new beginnings.
Be devoted to loving and to allowing yourself to be loved. Open up your heart space and make every thought you think and every action you take a part of your manifestation process.
See beyond the current situation and know that you can create the life you want. You have been searching for many different ways to make something work with someone who feels like they run hot and cold, in and out of your life. You are feeling compelled to burn a bridge.
As you make a decision about your future you will find that you have clarity and wisdom to act upon and that you will finally be able to speak up about it now that you know how you think and feel. This leads to a victory as you close out a cycle. You are learning to let go of something that was never really yours so that you can go follow your heart.
Your Personal Reading
The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.
A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.
I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.
Your reading is waiting.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Gloria Estefan - The Words Get In The Way
Meditation
Acceptance and Letting Go
Numerology
22 - Diplomacy, Harmony, Balance, and Power
564 - Spiritual Connection: A Promised Future
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
The Beatles - And I Love Her
Billie Holiday - Falling In Love Again
Bjork - Human Behaviour
Dillinja - Hard Noize
DJ Shadow - Urgent, Important, Please Read
Explosions In The Sky - Remember Me As A Time Of Day
Guns N’ Roses - Patience
Lindsey Stirling - Serenity Found
Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World
Sonic Youth - 100%
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