It Is Written In The Stars
Channeled Messages 12-22-2025
Channeled Messages
Renew your mind by entering into a flow state as you enter into a new beginning….
Take nothing for granted. It’s time to expand your circle and express deep gratitude for the new connections coming in for you. You have worked hard to shift your perspective so that you could get rid of any feelings of being stuck, and your guides want you to know that your hard work is paying off.
They are proud of your accomplishment, knowing that it took quite a lot to see things in a different way. There is a situation here involving love for you in which you showed deep compassion for someone else, and because this was the case, conclusions are coming in.
Focus on what you can create to give thanks to the people around you for being in your life. Blessings are pouring in for you in a way that feels passionate and explosive.
This is a really interesting time in which a major transformation has caused the karmic wheel to turn in your favor. A small offering of something stable in the material - something that feels like a tentative, curious ask - ends up leading to generational wealth and legacy building with a soulmate who has had a great deal of anxiety about reaching out to you to connect or to reconnect.
This is either someone from your past or someone with whom you have a strong past life connection. This leads to ultimate material stability, familial legacy, and emotional bliss.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Genesis - Hold On My Heart
Lord Huron - Ghost On The Shore
Meditation
Cultivate Profound Gratitude and Peace To Transform Your Reality
Numerology
491 - Renew Your Mind: New Beginning
1161 - Expand Your Social Network
4910 - Take Nothing for Granted
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
Bananarama - Venus
Busta Rhymes - Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check
Echo and the Bunnymen - The Killing Moon
Edie Brickell and New Bohemians - What I Am
Everclear - Santa Monica
Pixies - All I Think About Now
Portishead - Only You
Radical Face - Ghost Towns
R.E.M. - Me In Honey
Suzanne Vega, DNA - Tom’s Diner
Excellent insights, as always!