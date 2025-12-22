🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Renew your mind by entering into a flow state as you enter into a new beginning….

Take nothing for granted. It’s time to expand your circle and express deep gratitude for the new connections coming in for you. You have worked hard to shift your perspective so that you could get rid of any feelings of being stuck, and your guides want you to know that your hard work is paying off.

They are proud of your accomplishment, knowing that it took quite a lot to see things in a different way. There is a situation here involving love for you in which you showed deep compassion for someone else, and because this was the case, conclusions are coming in.

Focus on what you can create to give thanks to the people around you for being in your life. Blessings are pouring in for you in a way that feels passionate and explosive.

This is a really interesting time in which a major transformation has caused the karmic wheel to turn in your favor. A small offering of something stable in the material - something that feels like a tentative, curious ask - ends up leading to generational wealth and legacy building with a soulmate who has had a great deal of anxiety about reaching out to you to connect or to reconnect.

This is either someone from your past or someone with whom you have a strong past life connection. This leads to ultimate material stability, familial legacy, and emotional bliss.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Genesis - Hold On My Heart

Lord Huron - Ghost On The Shore

Meditation

Cultivate Profound Gratitude and Peace To Transform Your Reality

Numerology

491 - Renew Your Mind: New Beginning

1161 - Expand Your Social Network

4910 - Take Nothing for Granted

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Bananarama - Venus

Busta Rhymes - Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check

Echo and the Bunnymen - The Killing Moon

Edie Brickell and New Bohemians - What I Am

Everclear - Santa Monica

Pixies - All I Think About Now

Portishead - Only You

Radical Face - Ghost Towns

R.E.M. - Me In Honey

Suzanne Vega, DNA - Tom’s Diner

