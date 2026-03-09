🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Take action on this by being as helpful as you can. As a general rule, unless you are protecting your own energy, never deny help to those who come to you. Balance these energies by always grounding.

Come back to the self, to self-care, to feeling loved and comforted and remembering who you are. In this way, even if you are having a hard time balancing everything that is being asked of you, you can counterbalance by providing emotional stability and breaks for yourself while connecting with loved ones who are there for you in turn and can help you to gain energetic relief if anything is ever feeling draining.

Choose who you recharge with by going toward people with whom you have a mutual propensity to recharge each other equally. When interactions provide you both with relief and the sum of the interaction is greater than its parts, you know that those are your people.

Karma requires rebalancing in a certain situation, and you are being advised not to try to rebalance it yourself. Leave that up to the universe to handle so that you do not incur any additional negative karma by getting involved in a negative manner.

Give it to the universe to handle and let it go. Trust in the unknown to settle the score without your having to take action on it. Nothing good comes from your stepping in yourself to try to restore the balance.

Set your intentions to what you can create instead, never on what you think you need to destroy. Focus on originality, on spontaneity, on being inspired, on letting your creative spark come out to play.

Reach high and be the beacon of hope that lights the way for others in the darkness. Following your passion will help you to let go of any grief or strife attached to this other situation by giving you something else to focus your energy on.

You are planting the seeds and setting the actions in motion to bring back a strong connection to something or someone from the past that was very emotionally important to you.

Your confidence in this energy drives your choice to move toward it and to move away from these other energies that are no longer serving you. You are being guided to to the research you need to do in order to make this transition as seamless as possible.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Telepopmusik - Genetic World

Meditation

Call Your Energy Back and Everything Will Change

Numerology

54 - Manifest Your Life’s Desires

1666 - Be Helpful: Never Deny Help To Those Who Come To You

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Ben Folds Five - Battle Of Who Could Care Less

Billie Holiday - Them There Eyes

Black Eyed Peas - Imma Be

Crystal Stilts - The Dazzled

Jedi Mind Tricks - Third Rock

J Walk - French Letter

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill

Poe - Hello

The Submarines - 1940 (AmpLive Remix)

Suzanne Vega and DNA - Tom’s Diner

