Channeled Messages

You are going through a rebirth as you are initiated into a new way to navigate life, establishing healthy relationships with the spiritual presence of independence, diplomacy, and a sense of duty….

Follow your instincts - you know that having good thoughts inside can affect the way your reality presents itself outside of yourself. Maintain your joy and amusement and lean into enjoying a fun life.

You will see that you have the power to shift anything when you refocus on what you want to experience as if it is already yours. You will never have to give up on people because you can change your entire experience of them by going inward and controlling your own thoughts.

When you do this, there is a shift in your fortune and you begin to see how blessed you really are. Your thoughts reflect this and you start to see evidence of it in what you are experiencing outwardly.

When you come into a lace of wholeness, you realize that being flexible internally will help you to dissolve external rigidity. You were fated to make this discovery and to work through how to utilize it in the material world around you.

When you realize how powerful this is, the shift in your perspective begins about a great journey into a complete state of peace. You make a decision to remove all anxiety and negative energy from your field by placing your focus on what you want to experience.

When you do this, it either brings in or deepens a divine partnership that makes you both feel like you can be like children around each other, completely loving and open and trusting.

This helps you get back in touch fully with the receptivity of your own heart and this pairing moves forward at an accelerated pace. There is no going back.

At first, this seems like it might be a little difficult to juggle because it’s new and you’re both getting used to it at a rapid speed, but you soon move into a state of balance and reciprocity.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Carpenters - We’ve Only Just Begun

Thrice - Salt and Shadow

Meditation

Law of Assumption

Numerology

222 - Spiritual Presence of Independence, Diplomacy, and a Sense of Duty

976 - Navigating In Life: Establishing Healthy Relationships

2218 - Having Good Thoughts: Follow Your Instincts

4185 - Amusement And Joy: Enjoying a Fun Life

8492 - People’s Power: Never Give Up on People

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Aphrodite - Music’s Hypnotising

Chris Isaak - Wicked Game

The Crystal Method - Vapor Trail

Etta James - At Last

Goo Goo Dolls - Name

Neutral Milk Hotel - In The Aeroplane Over The Sea

Phantogram - When I’m Small

Sublime and Jack Johnson - Badfish/Boss DJ

Supreme Beings of Leisure - Truth From Fiction

Violent Femmes - Please Do Not Go

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now