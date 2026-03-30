Channeled Messages

The defenses you have built up around yourself might be keeping you from maintaining your focus when it comes to achieving your goals. Recognize your abilities and reconnect yourself with what needs to get done….

Focus on being of service to others, on helping others to improve their lives which will, in turn, improve yours. Make a quality choice to continue to have faith in yourself and to stay committed to your goals. The will to grow is a result of optimism and determination.

It might seem counterintuitive, but sometimes, in order to honor your own energy, you have to know when to retreat, let go, reevaluate, and withdraw so that you can reformulate a new plan and then keep moving toward success.

When you take action on reevaluating and shifting directions, you find victory. You end up moving into balance when you discover that your energy rejuvenates when you lean into your passions.

Ground yourself, heal what has been spoiled, correct your past mistakes, and then, from a state of balance, pick up with your new plan and keep venturing forward.

You are rapidly manifesting a strong, emotionally bonded partnership that is ushering in a passionate new beginning. This is going to take for you to clear out any old energies that are no longer serving you so that you can allow this new energy to enter your sphere.

Navigating the way forward with wisdom and clarity brings in a situation where you are able to build longevity, legacy, and familial abundance with your partner in a strong and stable life connection. This connection will move you rapidly away from any grief or strife you have been weathering.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

Pixies - Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

Zager and Evans - In The Year 2525

Meditation

Stepping Into The Next Chapter Of Your Life

Numerology

875 - Maintain The Focus: Do Not Drift Away From Your Goals

2117 - Recognize Your Ability: Reconnect Yourself

3393 - Service To Others: Helping Others to Improve Your Life

6719 - Quality Choice: Faith and Commitment

6939 - Optimism And Determination: The Will to Grow

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Bruce Springsteen - Streets of Minneapolis

Duran Duran - Lay Lady Lay

Edelis - Clouds

The Hippos - Something

Nirvana - On A Plain

Nouvelle Vague - In A Manner Of Speaking

Pearl Jam - Black

Pixies - The Happening

Poe - Angry Johnny

Violent Femmes - American Music

Your Personal Roadmap Through Life's Biggest Questions

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