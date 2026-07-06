Channeled Messages

You have sown seeds of encouragement by taking the deep route to success. You are focused on staying ambitious about keeping your love strong, on sticking through thick and thin….

You have found that sometimes you are envious of what others have in their relationships. Remember that, regardless of what you see on the outside looking in, everyone has their own challenges that they are learning from and sorting through.

Honor your own energy by walking away from situations that don’t feel reciprocal, situations in which you are wondering where you stand and you continuously question whether or not you are really cherished or if the other person is just putting on an act.

Have the courage and the inner strength to face your fears with creativity and confidence. Opening your heart up to healing energy will bring you into a state of peace in which you know that nothing that is truly meant for you will ever pass you by.

Use your imagination to embrace and nourish the creative aspects of your mind. This will lead you to rise about any conflict or chaos that is making you feel unwanted whether or not that energy is originating within you.

Remember that we receive exactly what we expect. So if you expect to be treated poorly and you expect that you will not be valued and cherished, you will be right.

Conversely, if you expect to be cherished, valued, and respected, not only will you be, but you also will not settle for anything less than that energy. If you need to fight your way out of this energy, a potentially burned bridge will end up leading to a heartfelt apology instead.

This will cause the rapid manifestation of a new beginning in the material in which your loving heart attracts a transformation that leads to a grounded and stable situation in which you and your partner begin to really behave like a team and combine your resources and expertise in order to create a legacy that moves toward generational wealth.

You are being guided to make a decision from your heart that will lead to your releasing a very heavy burden. Releasing this burden triggers this transformation and brings you into this new beginning.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

Ozzy Osbourne - Mama I’m Coming Home

Meditation

Open Your Heart and Heal Your Energy

Numerology

76 - A Sign of Encouragement

5111 - Ambition and More Ambition: Taking the Deep Route to Success

6326 - Keep Your Love Strong: Sticking Through Thick and Thin

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

David Bowie - Changes

The Hollies - The Air That I Breathe

The Hues Corporation - Rock The Boat

KC and the Sunshine Band - Boogie Shoes

Kid Rock - Greatest Show On Earth

Lenny Kravitz - TK421

Limp Bizkit - Faith

Lynch Mob - River of Love

Rihanna - Diamonds

White Zombie - Thunder Kiss ‘65

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now