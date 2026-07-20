The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
5h

This made me think about how often disappointment comes not from what happened, but from the distance between reality and the version we had already created in our minds. Letting go of that version is difficult—but sometimes it is exactly where peace begins.

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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
4h

This message matches with the meme post and adds even more confirmation to my comment there.

The shufflemancy this week is basically a playlist of everything I used to listen to. Thanks for the trip down memory lane!

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