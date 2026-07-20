Channeled Messages

Rely on your strength, patience, and faith to choose the right path to forge in life. Letting go of expectations will help you to find a level of happiness that you never thought was possible….

Nothing in this life is ever going to meet your expectations fully. If you release the need to control what you expect out of situations in life, you will see that you are leaving room for your experiences and your judgment of those experiences to breathe.

Your enjoyment of life is diminished by holding up your expectations in a way that highlights for you only the ways in which what you thought was going to or should happen didn’t measure up to how you wanted things to happen.

So you end up forcing yourself into a constant state of trying to reconcile an impossible discrepancy because your expectations will never be exactly what you receive.

In best case scenarios, the universe is shifting what you experience to make sure that you are exposed to scenarios that help you to grow and develop, to impact you for your highest good.

You can’t know 100% what the universe is going to bring to you on God or spirit’s behalf, and so rejecting what you receive because it wasn’t what you thought it would be can sometimes be an arrogant reaction in the face of what you were being given for a higher good that you have not necessarily witnessed or observed yet.

Thinking you know better than the universe how something should have worked out is a way of cutting off your own growth because you are expecting to know better than God what an experience should have been like for you instead of focusing on what you could have learned from that experience or what God was trying to teach you or sent you as a blessing in disguise.

In essence, when you do this kind of comparison, you are really looking a gift horse in the mouth. Watch and wait to see what the blessings and lessons are instead of judging your experiences as they occur.

Resist assigning blame to yourself or others. Resist the temptation to be angry with God because you did not receive what you expected to receive. You are never alone.

You are being brought into a state of balance through these experiences. These experiences are a crucible that will burn away your anger and your resentment and bring you into a state of harmony.

But you have to stop resisting that to allow for it to happen. Trust that God has given the universe the power to bring to you what you needed most in order to grow and progress.

Remain present in the moment, acknowledging that your need to control events and experiences is really a way of leaning into fear. Do not deny that this reaction comes from a place of fear, but instead, see that this is the case and lean into insight and awareness instead.

It is time to allow for a great collaboration with spirit in order to help you to grow, expanding your consciousness and awareness. Once you make a decision to get committed to your growth and your trajectory of spiritual expansion in this regard, you will find that you can cut away the energies tat are no longer serving you, particularly this energy of judging the experiences you were given instead of processing them for the lessons that they are blessing you with.

This is going to incite a major transformation, breaking you free from a pattern of keeping yourself mentally imprisoned by having the same thoughts over and over again.

When that thought pattern finally resolves and you open yourself up to experiencing what the universe is bringing to you to experience, you will see rapid movement.

Any toxicity you have been carrying will be exposed to you as a burden that needs to be released. When this happens, you will find stability in a commitment that will feel like all of your ultimate wishes have been granted. Stop resisting growth.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go

Meditation

Co-Create With The Universe

Numerology

2769 - Patience and Faith: Strength and Faith

5894 - Choosing the Right Path to Forge In Life

8671 - Let Go of Expectations and Be Happy

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

A-Ha - Take On Me

Bjork - Army Of Me

Big Country - In A Big Country

The Cranberries - Song To My Family

Madonna - Like A Prayer

New Order - Ceremony

REM - Orange Crush

Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground

Sting - It’s Probably Me

Tricky - Overcome

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now