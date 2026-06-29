Channeled Messages

Opportunities and new challenges are coming in. Positive changes are coming in order to keep unwanted influences at bay. As the future is revealed to you, you will feel like it’s time to celebrate a commitment after a burden is released, but exercise patience when it comes to your personal desires….

Everything is coming in divine timing. You’ve been feeling lonely and you’ve been worried about your financial needs being met. You are being guided to know that you are never alone and that your needs will be met in divine order.

A situation is coming in in which you are being called to be empathetic, to realize there are multiple sides to every story, and to know it’s ok for you and everyone involved to feel your emotions fully and express them - just be cognizant of each other’s feelings as well and don’t say things that you may later regret.

Leaning into forgiveness and grace is a sign of unconditional love. Use your intuition to help you to overcome indecision. This will help you to release any creative blocks you might be experiencing.

It will be then that you will be able to take action on your clarity and wisdom by moving into a new beginning from a place of curiosity, knowing and embracing the fact that you have more to learn to bring this energy into the material.

When you work with other kindred spirits, you will realize you have nothing to worry about, that the obstacles you face will not be so challenging for you to overcome and that you will be able yo hold your own.

Creating balance and reciprocity in your relationships in the material will help you to find the resources to take action on following your passion. You will feel refreshed and inspired, ready to move forward with purpose.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Meditation

Getting Back On Track For Passion and Purpose

Numerology

13 - Time For Positive Changes

103 - Future Revelation: Time to Celebrate

476 - Exercise Patience: Personal Desires

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Barenaked Ladies - One Week

The Beatles - Across The Universe

Black Sheep - The Choice Is Yours

The Danse Society - Somewhere

Depeche Mode - People Are People

Handsome Boy Modeling School - I’ve Been Thinking

Nine Inch Nails - Heresy

Nine Inch Nails - Terminal

Simon and Garfunkel - At The Zoo

Tom Shaw - Don’t You Ever Leave

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now