Channeled Messages

Your focus and attention matter as you are blessed with the opportunity to change. You are waiting for your turn to start as you are being initiated into something new….

You are in the midst of exploring new opportunities and you are being guided not to be afraid to take calculated risks. You will need to overcome some stumbling blocks and learn some hard truths in life, but you are going to achieve your goals and get on the right path.

You will be receiving conformation of an acceptance or an approval from someone in the position to grant you access to what you have been manifesting.

This will happen very soon and will restore happiness for you. For a few of you, this might be something you have had a legal issue with. For most of you, this will be the restoration of balance after a period of unfairness or injustice.

You are being guided to actively share your blessings with those around you. The rising tide will lift all ships. Be careful of your expectations. We get what we expect.

If you are noticing that you are ruminating or worrying, use laughter as a tool to shift your frequency so that you can release the negativity and gently move yourself back into alignment.

You are making a hard decision to release what is no longer serving you or no longer built on solid ground. Releasing the burden of this energy leads to regaining your balance.

In order to alchemize the future you want to experience, you will need to walk away from the situations you are no longer willing to experience. This will take a lot of inner strength to do this, and once you choose to move in a new direction, it will be full steam ahead. There is no turning back.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Beatles - Girl

Meditation

Release Your Burdens

Numerology

717 - Your Attention Matters: Opportunity to Change

2254 - Start Of Something New: Wait For Your Turn

2582 - Exploring New Opportunities: You Should Take Risks

4541 - Scoring Your Goals: Overcoming Stumbling Blocks

5811 - The Hard Truths Of Life

7107 - Being On The Right Path

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Aphrodite - Crater

The Beatles - Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds

Bjork - All Is Full Of Love

Jewel - Foolish Games

Madonna - Rain

Neil Young - Harvest Moon

Nine Inch Nails - Terminal

Radiohead - I Might Be Wrong

The Shins - Caring Is Creepy

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now