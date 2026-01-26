🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

To create movement, you ill need to take on battles, be persistent, and remain positive while doing so….

Habit and commitment will lead to inspiring change within you. You have to believe that you can change. Consistency will lead to success. Your connection with source consciousness is helping you to do the work of breaking generational patterns that have held you and your lineage back.

You are doing the work to flow intuitively through these changes, allowing yourself to shift and grow in a fluidic manner without putting up resistance which is allowing you to create a new version of yourself faster than you would have otherwise.

Pushback only creates jitter in the process. Coming into harmony with who you are supposed to be and in alignment with your soul’s blueprint is bringing you into flow with the cycles of life and is revealing to you what had been hidden from you previously by exposing to you your own blind spots as a beneficial side effect.

Staying grounded in the midst of a big magical change is helping you to move through this stage easily and with confidence. Keep going. You will find that sometimes it’s unnecessary to defend yourself when people are committed to misunderstanding you.

It might be better to walk away than to engage if you can see that engaging only leads to your losing your peace and perpetuating any strife. You will find that the partnerships you are meant to be in will allow you to feel connected and understood without having to fight for balance or struggle to be seen as someone else juggles you.

With the right person, they will naturally prioritize you and will care about your thoughts and feeling without thinking about what they “lose” in the exchange by doing so.

Part of feeling happy will be the knowledge that you are happy too and vice versa. It will not be viewed by the right person as some sort of zero sum game in which your being happy means that they feel like they have had to deny some part of themselves.

This is an immature way of looking at relationships and there is no finding reciprocity with someone who perceives the world in this manner. Being with someone like this will only bring you strife because they choose to perceive the world through a lens of strife instead of seeing that happiness tends to be a win/win scenario and that love begets more love.

Conversely, transactionality begets more transactionality and this generates additional strife as people fixate on whether they are “getting theirs” instead of seeing, desiring, and fostering a harmony that extends through life energetically and makes everything feel good.

If you have been engaged with this sort of person who doesn’t see life as anything but a zero sum game, take some time out to heal from the emotional confusion this has generated for you before moving on.

Wish fulfillment comes in when you create with someone who carries a resonant frequency similar to yours, someone who prioritizes reciprocal happiness, well-being, laughter, fun, understanding, togetherness, and emotional closeness.

If you are the one who has been creating this zero sum environment, take it upon yourself to delve into your blind spots and correct this so that the rest of your life does not need to be so full of strife.

