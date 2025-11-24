🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

You feel like you’ve been constantly thinking, but your inner intuition is telling you to prioritize the self….

Focusing on your good thoughts will help you to follow your instincts and overcome any setbacks in your life. Being brave and sharp are signs of a greater future.

Refocus on enjoying a fun life. Welcoming in amusement and joy will help you to find your path and remain in alignment. Watch out for any animals along the way and remember to look up their shamanic meanings when they present themselves.

These meanings will be the impetus to inciting a major transformation in your life. Remain grounded as this transformation occurs. You may have visions or dreams in which light beings are coming in to shed light upon what needs to be released by stripping you of any illusions you might be harboring.

These omens will come in to nourish your soul and to path the way forward for progression. Watch out for incoming messages. you are able to alchemize balance in your life by following your heart and allowing it to take you in the direction it really wants you to go.

Starting small and leading with curiosity by planting seeds in the direction of your goals will lead you on a path to the creation of a legacy of generational wealth. You are making a final judgement when it comes to a soulmate level connection.

You are deciding which energies should be allowed to remain for your best and highest good and which energies need to be released so that you can walk a path forward that is best for you. Leaning into a connection with a soulmate is carrying a great deal of anxiety along with it.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Alex Kehm - Face

Halsey - I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God

Noah Cyrus - July

Meditation

Stepping Into The Next Chapter Of Your Life

Numerology

529 - Constant Thinking: Inner Intuition

1026 - Be Brave and Sharp: Signs of a Greater Future

2218 - Having Good Thoughts: Follow Your Instincts

4185 - Amusement and Joy: Enjoying a Fun Life

8994 - Overcome Setbacks in Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Garbage - Stupid Girl

Eurythmics - Here Comes The Rain Again

Nick Drake - Which Will

Nine Inch Nails - New Directive

Noah Cyrus - July

The Psychedelic Furs - Pretty In Pink

Radiohead - Talk Show Host (Nellee Hooper Mix)

R.E.M. - Me In Honey

Vast - Thrown Away

Zero 7 - In The Waiting Line

