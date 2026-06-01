Channeled Messages

You have planted the seeds that will allow you to forgive and forget and now you are nurturing this energy so that you will be able to reunite with your loved ones….

This is all going to happen in divine timing, so trust the process and know that this is on its way for you. Be true to yourself, release your doubts, and know that this is coming in.

Your trust in this outcome is a sign of spiritual fulfillment. Changing your perception of life has transformed your relationship with your family and given you a new chance to thrive.

Learning to control your thoughts in order to manifest the experiences you want to have is leading to great achievement. The more you make a commitment to keeping your thoughts and emotions in alignment with your desires, the more this leads to bringing in a lot of sudden abundance to you.

You are being guided to release the last remnants of any lack, scarcity, or poverty mindsets you had been carrying that are no longer serving you. You are deserving of abundance, and the more you live inside of the energy of being deserving of it, the more it will find its way to you.

This results in the sudden growth and mastery of a rapid manifestation ability that leads to success, material abundance, and personal sovereignty. Use your own intuition and discernment to move away from anything that is bringing in emotional confusion for you.

This will help you to narrow down your options so that you can choose the right future you want to commit to co-creating with spirit. Walking away from anything that has only served to bring you pain and instead leaning into your passions will clear your energy and make you magnetic.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Journey - Don’t Stop Believin’

Shawn Colvin - Sunny Came Home

Meditation

Unleash Kundalini Power with Deep Delta Theta Frequencies

Numerology

873 - Forgive And Forget: Reunite With Your Loved Ones

1711 - The Light Is Upon You: Be True To Yourself

2136 - Trust The Divine Realm: It Will Happen At The Right Moment

7111 - Sign Of Spiritual Fulfillment

9251 - Learn To Thrive: Change Your Perception Of Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Bad Company - Holy Water

Gene Wilder - Pure Imagination

George Michael - Freedom ‘90

Leon Thomas - Vibes Don’t Lie

Gorillaz - Stylo

Prince - 1999

Prince - The Most Beautiful Girl In The World

Ruwa Jin - Ruwa

Saigon Kick - Love Is On The Way

Sting - Desert Rose

Special thanks to Goddess Renell.

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now