Tangible planning yields tangible results. Learn, become better, expand - it’s time for you to shine. The power of progress is unlocking the exact limits of your potential.

When you focus on making your dreams a reality, you are capable of bringing in a paradise on earth. Being courageous leads to happiness and fame. You will be known for what you do.

You are leaning into the mystery of uncovering your soul plan. You are remembering what you came here to do by getting into alignment with your higher self.

You are letting go of who you thought you were in favor of who you really are. This is a rebirth you are undertaking as you move through a portal into a new version of your life.

You are focused on having a deep love for yourself that is nourishing you like a mother would a newborn baby. You are forgiving yourself for all of the ways in which you have held yourself back and you are not letting that energy come with you into a new beginning.

You are coming back home to yourself with a deep focus on all you can do to help yourself grow and thrive. You are turning your gaze within, using your inner authority and your intuition to move toward your calling.

Your calling has been protected for you - don’t worry. You are not too late. You are walking through the portal into a new start right on time. You are exactly where you need to be. You have acquired your soul gifts and training and now it’s time to step up.

When you lean on your inner strength and resolve, you are able to bring in a new abundant beginning in the material. You are focused on strategizing for your future, not just on waiting for your ships to come in, but on how to call them into the port directly.

You have been working on becoming magnetic, on how to draw abundance to you, and because you have a newfound belief if your manifestation abilities that is exceptionally strong, you are ready to take a major leap of faith toward your goals. You are making a decision that will lead to your taking action on creating and protecting your own abundance.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Black Box - Everybody Everybody

George Michael - Faith

Hybrid - Dreaming Your Dreams

Telepopmusik - Genetic World

Wu-Tang Clan - Da Mystery Of Chessboxin’

Meditation

Manifesting Your Desired Reality

Numerology

13 - Time For Positive Changes

4442 - It Is Time For You To Shine

7444 - The Power of Progress: Unlocking The Exact Limits of Your Potential

8411 - Paradise on Earth: Making Your Dreams a Reality

8702 - Happiness and Fame: Being Courageous

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The Crystal Method - Keep Hope Alive (There Is Hope Mix)

Duran Duran - What Happens Tomorrow

Filter - (Can’t You) Trip Like I Do

Goldfrapp - Strict Machine (We Are Glitter Goldfrapp Mix)

Hooverphonic - Intro (Live With Strings)

Jane’s Addiction - Chip Away

Oingo Boingo - Only A Lad

Radiohead - Talk Show Host (Nellee Hooper Mix)

Sugar Ray - Every Morning

Winter Drones - Eyes Open

