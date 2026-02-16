🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

An opening has formed which can lead to a breakthrough in a relationship if you temper your passions, leaning into your positive emotions, but resisting anger or obsession….

A positive influence is entering your life. Keep going - major life changes are headed your way. As you lean into your manifestations, remember that life is a canvas - you create what you want to experience.

Trust your instincts and move intentionally with creative accountability. There has been conflict within a relationship that is creating polarity in your life.

For your soul’s growth, you are being guided to embrace the energy of peace. You can dream the life you want to experience into being by seeing the potential and focusing upon living in the end.

To do this, you must release the energy of what you would no longer like to manifest in your life. Bring anything unconscious to light for exploration and release.

Take time to reflect, and having reflected, place your focus on what you are looking to create as if it already exists within your life, as if it is already here. Live inside of the emotions of already having it.

Become devoted to this practice, turning your life into a moving prayer. This will bring in a new beginning at a very rapid pace. Your research into how to alchemize this into being will pay off when you focus on releasing strife and grief, instead leaning into heartfelt communication, openheartedness, and apology.

A final judgment is coming in. You are crossing a threshold into a new life. Old, untempered energies cannot make the journey with you. They will need to be released.

Come into balance and alchemize the future you want to experience. Release anything that isn’t exactly what you desire to experience. It’s time to let go of that old energy and embrace new energy so that you can have everything you really wanted.

Meditation

528Hz Super Positive Healing Energy for Your Home and Aura

Numerology

55 - Major Life Changes Are Headed Your Way

72 - A Positive Influence In Life

720 - New Changes: Keep Going

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Bob Seger - Turn The Page

Boston - Let Me Take You Home Tonight

Butt Trumpet - Kill All The Hippies

Chris Stapleton - Think I’m In Love With You

Deftones - Sextape

Djo - End of Beginning

Goo Goo Dols - Iris

Metallica - Enter Sandman

Shaken, Not Stirred - 1960s Spy Lounge Chill Mix

The Stranglers - Golden Brown

Special thanks to leithian and risteeka.

