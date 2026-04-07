Something specific has been coming through in readings this week with enough consistency that I want to share it, because I think you are already feeling it even if you cannot name it yet.

Financial energy is trying to move for a lot of people right now and hitting something invisible. Every time I see this pattern the block turns out to be something the person has been living with for so long it stopped registering as a block. It stopped feeling like something in the way and started feeling like just the way things are.

That is the specific thing a reading can show you that years of self-awareness work sometimes cannot. The reading sees what is in the field rather than what you are able to see about yourself from inside the situation.

Once you can see it specifically, it becomes workable. You are not locked in. The person on the other side of this work stops leaking energy into the old pattern and starts actually receiving what has been trying to reach them.

Limited spots for the Abundance Block Reading at $75. You bring three questions focused on your abundance. I apply tarot, shufflemancy, numerology, runes, and meditation to each one. Regular price $144.

These will fill today.

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