The Uranus cazimi energy from Friday is still active and the readings being done in this window have been producing something consistent enough that I want to name it.

People are coming in asking about one thing and leaving having seen something they could not see before. The energy underneath the question. The pattern that was running the situation from behind the scenes. The invisibility was not because it was hidden exactly, but because they were too close to it to perceive it as a pattern rather than as just the way things were.

That is what a breakthrough window does. It creates a shift in perspective via distance. It gives you the vantage point that your own position was blocking.

Limited spots are still open from Friday at $50. Regular price $144.

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