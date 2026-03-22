You can usually feel it before you can name it.

A shift in how something feels. A relationship that’s different. A goal that doesn’t pull the same way it used to. A quiet sense that something is ending or beginning, but you’re not sure which.

If something has shifted for you recently and you’re still making sense of it, that’s exactly what a reading can help with.

I have $50 spots open this week.

I’ll pull your cards, sit with your energy, and give you an honest picture of what’s moving and where it’s going.

Grab yours here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now

If you felt a “yes” in your body reading this, that’s confirmation. Your system already knows.

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. The preparation phase ends when you’re ready to see what you’re being prepared for. This reading shows you.

✨💫⭐️