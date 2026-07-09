I have something very exciting to share with you - a new three-day live virtual workshop that I designed specifically with The Starfire Codes community in mind.



Living From the End is my first three day intensive virtual workshop. It will be live online with me on Zoom, August 7 to 9.

This three-day workshop combines two things that were always meant to work together.

The first is guided audio exercises that were developed through the Monroe Institute’s research - recordings that use sound to carry you into expanded states of consciousness and awareness, including one where your body falls asleep while your mind stays wide awake.

Monks and other meditative practitioners spend years trying to reach that state through meditation. This audio technique brings most first-timers there in under an hour.

The second is my absolute favorite manifestation method, one that Neville Goddard taught in the 1940s - you create the life you want by imagining a scene from it as though it has already happened, feeling that scene as already real, until your outer life reorganizes to match the feeling you are showing the universe you want to have.

Neville’s method has always required exactly this deep state of mind awake/body asleep that Bob Monroe’s Hemi-Sync audio technology delivers seamlessly.

No one has ever taught these two pieces together in quite this way before.

For three days, Holly Vernon and I will.

August 7 to 9, 9 AM Central, live online. Seats are limited. Registration closes Wednesday, August 5.

Claim My Seat Now!

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. Do you have questions about the workshop? Just reply to this email. I read everything! :)