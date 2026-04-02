✨ Something is about to get a lot better
Only a limited number of Clarity Readings now open for $50 - while they last.
I want to say something to you directly.
The cards this week are showing something I don’t take lightly. There is a turning of the tide happening for a specific group of people who have been carrying something heavy for a long time and who have been patient through a season that asked a lot of them.
If that sounds like you, this is your reading.
I’m opening a batch of $50 readings this week.
These are full personal readings where I sit with your specific energy, pull your cards, and tell you honestly what I see coming and what’s been in the way.
The collective is showing a real shift toward abundance after a hard season. I want to tell you what that looks like for you specifically.
Grab your spot here….
These go fast, so grab yours before they’re gone.
Sending my love,
Demi
✨💫⭐️