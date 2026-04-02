I want to say something to you directly.

The cards this week are showing something I don’t take lightly. There is a turning of the tide happening for a specific group of people who have been carrying something heavy for a long time and who have been patient through a season that asked a lot of them.

If that sounds like you, this is your reading.

I’m opening a batch of $50 readings this week.

These are full personal readings where I sit with your specific energy, pull your cards, and tell you honestly what I see coming and what’s been in the way.

The collective is showing a real shift toward abundance after a hard season. I want to tell you what that looks like for you specifically.

Grab your spot here….

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now

These go fast, so grab yours before they’re gone.

Sending my love,

Demi

✨💫⭐️