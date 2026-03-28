There’s a version of your life that feels like yours. You’ve caught glimpses of it. Maybe in a reading, maybe in a quiet moment, maybe in that feeling you get when you imagine what things could look like if you stopped holding back.

You know it exists. You can feel it.

You know it’s possible, but you’re wondering what’s actually standing between you and it.

That’s what a spiritual coaching session is for: To help you hear it clearly enough to act on it.

I have only a few spots left for March.

$255 for 60 minutes.

Book My Session While They Last

If you've been sitting with the feeling that you're close to something but can't quite land it, this is the session.

Sending my love,

Demi

✨💫⭐️