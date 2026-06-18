The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
6h

Arthur Koestler interviewed Hans Reichenbach and they discussed the Rhine experiments. Koestler pointed to the valid statistical results. Reichenbach asked who was the statistician. Koestler named the guy, who was widely regarded at the time as the leading statistician of their time. Reichenbach replied, "Oh. That's very bad."

Reichenbach's view of the world was described in his book on the scientific philosophy. My dad had a copy. Reichenbach said that if scientists couldn't measure it then it was metaphysics and they shouldn't talk about it. He derided all extra sensory perception studies as worthless. All consideration of the human soul was pointless to him. His entire world view was mechanistic and electro-chemical. Nothing else existed.

But Rhine had measured. So did Reichenbach publish a retraction? He did not.

The institutions want you to believe you are just so much meat. They don't want to study our relationship with the real universe which really contains souls that really animate bodies. You are a soul.

Reply
Share
BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
6h

Yip parapsychology is more suppressed knowledge, the worst suppression is that people are not directed inwards to Self knowledge and do not know "the power of Now".

Unrelated about the whole bullshit guilt program the hedge-fund growing " man made climate" thing and its like a bad teen initiation program. Teens are told they have no future unless they subscribe to blaming an older generation for the climate and the economic system (the central banking system's govt initiated policies) and they digitize their IDs ( creating a new source of capital for the banks), live in a corporate prison smart city and pay carbon taxes. Which is failing the initiation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Starfire Codes, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture