I want you to notice something about the pattern I am about to describe, because you have seen this pattern before. Probably recently.

The Society for Psychical Research was founded in London in 1882, by physicists, philosophers, and psychologists, to investigate phenomena the existing scientific framework had no category for. Telepathy. Precognition. Survival of consciousness after death. The methodology was formal. In many cases the standards were higher than what was then normal in clinical medicine.

J.B. Rhine established the parapsychology laboratory at Duke University in 1930. His Zener card experiments, controlled and statistically analyzed, produced results above chance across decades of independent replications. He published in mainstream scientific journals. His results were scrutinized and replicated elsewhere. By the 1940s the data was statistically certain. The question was not whether something was happening. The question was what.

That question was never engaged with. The field’s request for engagement was refused. The response was not to attempt replication or to revise the model. It was to characterize Rhine as a poor scientist and the field as inherently unscientific. Not because the methodology failed but because the results threatened the foundational assumption that consciousness is produced by the brain and perception requires a known physical medium.

Montague Ullman ran controlled dream telepathy experiments at the Maimonides Medical Center from 1964 to 1974, the most rigorous program of its kind ever conducted, with results that replicated across multiple investigators and were published in peer-reviewed journals. The PEAR Lab at Princeton ran 28 years and 2.5 million trials. The SRI Stargate program ran 23 years under government contract. Dean Radin has meta-analyzed more than a thousand individual experiments and shown consistent effect sizes across a century of research.

The accumulated evidence is not some fringe claim. It is an archive. The decision not to incorporate it into the standard account of human cognition is institutional, not empirical.

What this means practically is that a significant portion of human perceptual capacity has been systematically excluded from the official account of what humans are capable of. The practitioners who continued to work in this register have been maintaining a practice that the official account calls irrational while the empirical literature calls it real.

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Further Reading

Dossey, L. (1993). Healing Words: The Power of Prayer and the Practice of Medicine. HarperCollins.

Jahn, R. G., & Dunne, B. J. (1987). Margins of Reality: The Role of Consciousness in the Physical World. Harcourt Brace Jovanovich.

Mayer, E. L. (2007). Extraordinary Knowing: Science, Skepticism, and the Inexplicable Powers of the Human Mind. Bantam Books.

Radin, D. (1997). The Conscious Universe: The Scientific Truth of Psychic Phenomena. HarperOne.

Radin, D. (2018). Real Magic: Ancient Wisdom, Modern Science, and a Guide to the Secret Power of the Universe. Harmony Books.

Krippner, S. (Ed.). (1977). Advances in Parapsychological Research: Volume 1, Psychokinesis. Plenum Press.

Krippner, S. (Ed.). (1978). Advances in Parapsychological Research: Volume 2, Extrasensory Perception. Plenum Press.

Rhine, J. B. (1934). Extra-Sensory Perception. Bruce Humphries.

Targ, R. (2012). The Reality of ESP: A Physicist’s Proof of Psychic Abilities. Quest Books.

Ullman, M., Krippner, S., & Vaughan, A. (1973). Dream Telepathy: Experiments in Nocturnal Extrasensory Perception. Macmillan.

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