The Monroe Institute Exploring Consciousness workshop Holly Vernon and I are co-facilitating on June 27 and 28 has filled four of its eight available spots. Four remain before registration closes.

The Monroe Institute has been doing the experiential side of consciousness work since 1971. Robert Monroe, who founded the institute after his own documented out-of-body experiences, developed Hemi-Sync as a way to use precisely-tuned and layered binaural audio frequencies to entrain brainwave states associated with expanded awareness. The methodology has been refined over five decades and tens of thousands of participants have been trained to utilize these tools to help improve their lives.

The Exploring Consciousness workshop is the first two days of the institute’s flagship five-day residential Gateway Voyage program. It covers the foundational practices: accessing expanded states under guided audio support, working with the 26 consciousness tools the workshop covers, practicing an out-of-body technique in a held environment, and beginning to recognize subtle states that most people experience but cannot identify because they have never learned how to recognize them and make them a part of their daily lives.

The work is experiential. By the end of day one, many participants have entered states they had never been able to access on their own. By the end of day two, you will have the tools you need to continue accessing those states even after you leave the workshop.

The workshop, located at Holly Vernon’s The Quantum I space in Bentonville, Arkansas, is application-required. Registration reserves the spot. The application follows, sent to your inbox within 48 hours. Approval is required to attend.

ONLY FOUR SPOTS REMAIN. Monroe Institute: Exploring Consciousness 2-day Workshop. June 27-28, 9am-6pm. Northwest Arkansas. $295.

Only Four Spots Left: REGISTER NOW!