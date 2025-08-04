The Starfire Codes produces an audience-supported publication with a stellar podcast , consciousness-expanding daily spiritual content , and well-researched articles on forbidden but crucial topics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

Cultivate the strength to endure the transitions you are about to undertake….

Take full responsibility for your life, enlarge your aspirations, and become the change you want to see. These transformations you are undergoing will bring you to victory.

You are making a deep and heartfelt wish to no longer feel the need to hide behind a mask. You want to step into a new mode in which you are always your authentic self no matter what.

Great achievement comes when you share yourself and what you have learned with others. It’s time to step out from behind the mask and stop hiding.

You are receiving love from others and giving it back and this bring happy thoughts to you. This is who you are and who you want to be. The thought of this kind of openness makes you smile.

Do not allow others who feel badly toward you to prepare food for you. Someone who you believe loves you is having ill willed thoughts toward you. Water takes on the consciousness of the thoughts and feelings it is exposed to during preparation and blessing.

Remember to pray over your food and drink and bless it. Even if you think the person who has prepared your food doesn’t have any problems with you, rebless your food just to be sure that they didn’t attach some kind of unconscious hate or envy to what you are eating and drinking.

Your food merges with you inside. It’s the building blocks from which you are made. Only eat what has been prepared with love and kindness and rebless your food to protect yourself from evil eye. You have made the decision to rapidly manifest a new beginning filled with passion and celebration among your closest friends.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Beatles - In My Life

Sara Bareilles - When You Wish Upon A Star

Meditation

Block Negative Energy

Numerology

3167 - Transform Your Life: Be The Change You Want

4683 - Enlarge Your Aspirations

6712 - Take Full Responsibility For Your Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Billie Eilish and Rosalía - Lo Vas A Olvidar

Billie Eilish - My Strange Addiction

Foo Fighters - All My Life

Frank Sinatra - Fly Me to The Moon

Johnny Mandel - Suicide Is Painless

Led Zeppelin - Immigrant Song

Michael Sembello - Maniac

Sade - By Your Side

Sade - Cherish The Day

Sade - Paradise

