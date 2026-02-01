⭐️ One Question Reading for THE LUMINARIES ⭐️
Members of THE LUMINARIES receive a deeply discounted one question reading each month from The Starfire Codes, along with other special perks and features.
Members of THE LUMINARIES receive a deeply discounted one question reading each month from The Starfire Codes, along with other special perks and features.
If you are already signed up for THE LUMINARIES membership tier, please respond to this email by February 5, 2026 with one question to receive your February one question reading.
STAR FAMILY MEMBERSHIP TIER: If you have not signed up for THE LUMINARIES yet, you may go here to do so:
Instructions are inside the link.
✨💫⭐️ Thank you so much for your support! ✨💫⭐️
The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.