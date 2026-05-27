Every month, Luminaries members submit one question.

Their specific question, about their specific situation.

I sit with their energy, pull their cards, and deliver a personal reading focused entirely on what they asked.

The people who have been Luminaries members for a while stop arriving at difficult moments without a read on what is happening.

The monthly reading means they are never more than a few weeks from a fresh look at what is actually in their field.

Plus first access to every limited opening I release. Every $50 batch, every specialty reading, every limited offering. Luminaries see the link before the general list.

$27/month.

Click To Get Your Monthly Readings