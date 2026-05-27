One personal reading every month. Here is what that actually looks like.
Luminaries membership. $27/month.
Every month, Luminaries members submit one question.
Their specific question, about their specific situation.
I sit with their energy, pull their cards, and deliver a personal reading focused entirely on what they asked.
The people who have been Luminaries members for a while stop arriving at difficult moments without a read on what is happening.
The monthly reading means they are never more than a few weeks from a fresh look at what is actually in their field.
Plus first access to every limited opening I release. Every $50 batch, every specialty reading, every limited offering. Luminaries see the link before the general list.
$27/month.