The first Clarity Reading batch this month filled within hours. I was not planning to open another one before May.

Enough people wrote in after missing it that I changed my mind. So here is one more small batch, and I want to be direct: this is genuinely the last one before May.

Bring me the question you have been sitting with. Bring two more while you are at it. I sit with your specific energy and give you honest answers to each one.

Three questions, full divination suite, $50 instead of the regular $144. These will fill today.

Grab yours here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now