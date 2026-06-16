I have been doing numerology readings long enough to know that most people come in skeptical and leave wondering why they don’t consult it more often. Not because it tells you what is going to happen, but because it tells you what the available energy supports and what it resists, and once you understand that, a lot of things that felt like personal failure turn out to have been something more like trying to swim against a current that was running in the other direction.

Here is the math.

Add the digits of the current year: 2 + 0 + 2 + 6 = 10, then 1 + 0 = 1.

We are in a 1 universal year. In the Pythagorean tradition, which underlies most contemporary numerology, the number 1 is initiation. What was completed in 2025, a 9 year, is done. What 2026 is offering is beginning.

Your personal year is calculated by adding your birth month and birth day to the current calendar year, then reducing.

Born April 17: 4 + 1 + 7 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 6 = 22, then 2 + 2 = 4.

Born October 3: 1 + 0 + 0 + 3 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 6 = 14, then 1 + 4 = 5.

The personal year runs from your birthday to your next birthday, not January to January.

Each number describes the energy the current cycle supports.

A 4 year is for building foundations, which means visible progress is slow because the structural work is underground and the foundation is what the next decade stands on.

A 5 year is movement and change, what held still in the 4 is now free to move.

A 9 year is completion, which means launching something major in a 9 year is working against the current, and working against a current is not failure. It is just expensive.

The place where your personal year and the universal year interact tells you where your individual trajectory stacks up inside the larger pattern.

A person in a personal 1 during a universal 1 year has the maximum available initiation energy. This would be two beginnings aligning.

A person in a personal 9 during a Universal 1 is finishing something while the world around them starts fresh, which has its own specific texture.

Neither is better. Both are just ways to see the information and then adjust to it.

Keep in mind that none of this overrides choice. Numerology just describes the current of the river and the direction the river is running. You decide for yourself whether to get in the water.

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Further Reading

Decoz, H. (2001). Numerology: Key to Your Inner Self. Avery/Penguin.

Johari, H. (1990). Numerology: With Tantra, Ayurveda, and Astrology. Destiny Books.

Oken, A. (1988). Soul-Centered Astrology: A Key to Your Expanding Self. The Crossing Press.

Pythagoras (attr.), Guthrie, K. S. (trans., 1987). The Pythagorean Sourcebook and Library. Phanes Press.

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