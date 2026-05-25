I am excited to invite you to our Exploring Consciousness workshop in Bentonville, Arkansas, on June 27 and 28, located at The Quantum I meditation center. I am co-facilitating the program alongside Holly Vernon, owner of The Quantum I, with Monroe Institute Outreach Trainer Mentor Jane Coleman in attendance supporting the workshop.

The Monroe Institute has been the leading non-academic consciousness research organization since Robert Monroe founded it in 1971. Monroe was a recording engineer and broadcasting executive who began experiencing what would later be classified as out-of-body states in 1958. He documented those experiences in a book published by Doubleday in 1971 and founded the institute that year to start to make sense of what he had learned. The institute developed Hemi-Sync, a documented audio technology that uses precisely-tuned layering of binaural frequencies to entrain brainwave states associated with specific levels of expanded consciousness.

The workshop is structured around the first two days of the Monroe Institute’s flagship five-day residential Gateway Voyage program. Across the two days, you will practice the Monroe methodology for accessing expanded states, experience guided meditations producing measurable shifts within the first session, receive training in an out-of-body practice technique, and work with 26 practical consciousness tools refined through five decades of training. The institute’s research literature documents specific physiological correlates of the states being trained, and the workshop integrates that research into the experiential practice.

Both days run from 9am to 6pm with a 1.5 hour lunch break. Refreshments are included throughout. You will receive a workshop binder with extended material on the institute, the meditations, the exercises, and guided reflection content. All equipment is provided.

The program is application-required.

Step one is reserving your space through the registration link.

Step two is watching for the application email within 48 hours.

Step three is completing the application.

Approval is required to attend.

Holly, Jane, and I are taking only eight participants for this workshop. Once those eight spots are filled, the workshop is closed.

If you have been engaged with the consciousness research material I have been covering, this is the most direct experiential access to that material I can offer you.

Exploring Consciousness 2-day Workshop. June 27-28, 9am-6pm. Located at The Quantum I in Bentonville, Arkansas. $295. Only eight spots are available. Only six spots remain.

Reserve My Spot Now