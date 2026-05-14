Mercury cazimi happens when Mercury passes through the exact center of the Sun from Earth’s perspective.

In astrology this is considered the moment when Mercury, the planet governing communication, perception, and the transmission of information, is purified.

Burned clean in the solar fire and reborn.

The channel between intention and clarity is as clear as it gets.

I scheduled this opening specifically for today.

On a Mercury cazimi the temperature read is sharper than on any other day in the month, and that is how the astrology works and why the timing of this opening is deliberate.

Opening this batch specifically for today. The timing matters. On a Mercury cazimi the temperature read is sharper than on any other day in the month, and that is how the astrology works and why this opening is deliberate.

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