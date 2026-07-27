The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Craving Ratio's avatar
Craving Ratio
12m

This post is going great with my morning coffee!

Wasn't I supposed to be doing something? Oh yeah! Work.

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Meme River's avatar
Meme River
16m

Great memes, love it

I shared it

https://memeriver.substack.com/p/2026-07-27-wake-up-call-2026-07-27-9-34-am

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