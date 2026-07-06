The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
9h

Oh! I'm torn between the cat person and the jellyfish launcher as my top moment of childlike glee!!!!

Thank you so much, you have dramatically improved my day!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Loretta's avatar
Loretta
7h

For me, those washing instructions - truly laughed out loud🤣! Thank you‼️

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Starfire Codes, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture