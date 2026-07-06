MEME DROP #407: Remember To Drink Lots Of Water
Because Your Insides Are A Swampy Bog And A Water Shortage Would Affect The Local Frog Population
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MEME DROP #407: Remember To Drink Lots Of Water Because Your Insides Are A Swampy Bog And A Water Shortage Would Affect The Local Frog Population
Oh! I'm torn between the cat person and the jellyfish launcher as my top moment of childlike glee!!!!
Thank you so much, you have dramatically improved my day!!!!!!!
For me, those washing instructions - truly laughed out loud🤣! Thank you‼️