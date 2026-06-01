MEME DROP #402: I Leveled Up Heavy.
There’s No Going Back.
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MEME DROP #402: I Leveled Up Heavy. There’s No Going Back.
Woooo! Talk about deep!!!! Thank you!
Each week I decorate my planner for the coming week. I only do the decorating a day or so ahead - they are the things I'm inspired by to help soften the stark writing of the appointments, todo lists, and requirements of the coming week.
Stickers, washi tapes, stamps, markers, stencils, highlighters and so on. Colors and images for the week. There are most often flowers, butterflies, feathers, unicorns and dragonflies. But, some weeks there are wrought iron and roses, spiders and cobwebs and mirrors and envelopes or sweaters and mugs of hot chocolate, whatever suits. But, always....always...there are affirmations that I write by hand to fit the week, as well.
Yesterday, I decorated in marbled blues and greens at the bottom of the page, with some pinks and purples, greens and blues at the top. A purple and blue feather, a pink rose, and 3 butterflies matching my calm, soothing colors for the week (I have a rough week, starting a rough month, so all the soothing I can get!). And the first sticker affirmation I chose for it was,
"We become what we think about."
But, I still needed another, and I found it today in your drop. A perfect book end, the first was almost a question, in a way, a warning, perhaps. The second was the answer.
"Whatever is true
Whatever is lovely
Think on these things."
So, in this week of stress and appointments and work while feeling lousy...in this month of sorrow mixed with joy, I can be reminded to think on the true and lovely, and so become those things.
Thanks for the God-breeze to fill my sails, Demi.