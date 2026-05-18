MEME DROP #400: Peace Is Not When Life Calms Down.
Peace Is When Life Cannot Shake You Anymore.
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MEME DROP #400: Peace Is Not When Life Calms Down. Peace Is When Life Cannot Shake You Anymore.
Meme: What is meant for you will find you and it will not miss.
Me: Yeah? We said that about incoming rounds, too. When it's your time, it's your time.
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