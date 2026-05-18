The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
7h

Meme: What is meant for you will find you and it will not miss.

Me: Yeah? We said that about incoming rounds, too. When it's your time, it's your time.

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ChristYan Gerald's avatar
ChristYan Gerald
8h

🕉️🪬🙏🏽🫂💜🫂🙏🏽🪬🕉️

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