MEME DROP #399: Warning. Stop Sharing Memes. Memes Are Not A Form Of Human Communication.
Memes Are A Dangerous Form Of Toilet To Toilet Communication.
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MEME DROP #399: Warning. Stop Sharing Memes. Memes Are Not A Form Of Human Communication. Memes Are A Dangerous Form Of Toilet To Toilet Communication.
Thank you so much for sharing these Demi. I know it's can be dangerous fishing for memes all day.
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