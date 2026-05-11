The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Dakota S.'s avatar
Dakota S.
2h

Thank you so much for sharing these Demi. I know it's can be dangerous fishing for memes all day.

I am so happy and grateful that I booked a clarity reading with you. Your guidance feels spot on and the meditations you provided are super helpful.

I was stuck when I first found the Starfire codes. Your free subscription helped get me out of my rut. Now I have been at a new plataeu, and I am ready for the next phase of growth. I know that my transitions have been so much easier with your guidance.

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