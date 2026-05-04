MEME DROP #398: When The Impossible Stares You Down, Don’t Argue.
Expand Your Thinking, Step Beyond The Limits Of Conventional Thought, And Let New Possibilities Reveal Themselves.
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MEME DROP #398: When The Impossible Stares You Down, Don’t Argue. Expand Your Thinking, Step Beyond The Limits Of Conventional Thought, And Let New Possibilities Reveal Themselves.
WHAT YOU DON'T CHANGE YOU CHOOSE. I have found my mantra, thank you!
Wow! Now that is one epic collection of prime memes!! A great start to the day.