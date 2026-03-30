MEME DROP #393: I’ve Come To Warn You
About The Self-Destructive Tendency To Self Isolate When Things Get Difficult
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MEME DROP #393: I’ve Come To Warn you About The Self-Destructive Tendency To Self Isolate When Things Get Difficult
Absolutely phenomenal collection of memes for a Monday! ❤️💯❤️
At Men’s Alliance we say Isolation is Terminal.
Also all free time is sketchy, what DID I forget…