MEME DROP #392: Be Yourself.
People Don’t Have To Like It And You Don’t Have To Care.
While you’re here, I have personal readings, dream interpretations, natal astrology charts, and one-on-one coaching are available now. No waiting list.
MEME DROP #392: Be Yourself. People Don’t Have To Like It And You Don’t Have To Care.
Great line up of truths today. The older I get the more I see the truth of what Alexander Berkman said here and the easier it gets to live accordingly. I may stick around a little longer just to enjoy it.
Thank you for sharing today. Rays of light between the raindrops…