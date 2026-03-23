The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
2h

Great line up of truths today. The older I get the more I see the truth of what Alexander Berkman said here and the easier it gets to live accordingly. I may stick around a little longer just to enjoy it.

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Timothy Sheehan's avatar
Timothy Sheehan
3h

Thank you for sharing today. Rays of light between the raindrops…

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