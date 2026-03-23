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MEME DROP #392: Be Yourself. People Don’t Have To Like It And You Don’t Have To Care.

If this is what Mondays look like for free, imagine what the rest of the week looks like….

Every Monday, free. Every other day, a divination reading waiting for you in your inbox. That’s what paid access gets you….

If something in today’s drop landed for you and you want to go deeper on what it means for your specific situation, that’s what a personal reading is for. I have spots available.

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