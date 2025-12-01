The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
5h

There’s something to the bell meme. We had a replica of the Liberty Bell come through my area and I had my hand on it when it was rung.

Even after I removed it there was this feeling emanating inside me and it was only the one ring.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike Kay's avatar
Mike Kay
19m

To loose my mind in order to save my soul.

Yes, very true. There is so much more to the experience of life and death than mental activity.

I was called back by the title, which I find is quite apt and appropriate.

I find your work valuable, Starfire Codes.

I'm going to take a break for a while, so if I don't like and restack it's not because of anything else other than me not being here.

Best wishes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Starfire Codes
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Starfire Codes, Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture