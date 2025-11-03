The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
2h

"Where words fail, music speaks."

As I read this I am listening to this 😃

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mTWdk6alU92tp3XnYgYwVz7s4qZwG-ZMQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
2h

A real life Hehe the chicken?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Starfire Codes, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture