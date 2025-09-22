The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
1h

The just move around meme reminds me of whenever we have a fire and the smoke chases you.

My coffee hasn’t kicked in and I haz the dumb.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Starfire Codes
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
7m

My old profile got trashed (my fault & didn't backup). Getting older, I couldn't remember your profile name. I missed your memes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Starfire Codes, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture