The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Davidson's avatar
Jim Davidson
11m

It lacks consent, therefore it is not government. just sayin'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Starfire Codes, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture